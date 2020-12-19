Health Calendar

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:
Monday; noon-6 p.m., American Legion, Farmer City; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Tuesday; noon-5 p.m., St. John United Church of Christ, Lincoln; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m. St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Dwight.
Wednesday; 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Fairbury; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. St. Mary's Church, Pontiac.
Thursday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Friday; no blood drives.
Dec. 26; 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Dec. 27; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
