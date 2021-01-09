Health Calendar

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:
Monday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., United Methodist Church, Mackinaw; 1:15-5:45 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, Bloomington.
Tuesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Wednesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; noon-6 p.m., St. Mary's Church and Hall, Wenona.
Jan. 16; 7-11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Jan. 17; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
