Health Calendar

While some health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.
Workout & Wine Down for a Good Cause; 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, rural Mackinaw; low-intensity workout, followed by "wine" down while learning about mammogram screenings available at Hopedale Medical Complex; $15 donation benefits Tazewell County Breast Cancer Foundation; register at 309-449-4500.
Illinois State University chapter of National Stuttering Association; 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 29, virtually over Zoom; topic, "How Have Your Experiences With Stuttering Changed Over Time?" Zoom link to join meeting: https://illinoisstate.zoom.us/j/99926241369.
Diabetes Support Group; 6-7 p.m. Nov. 3, OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac; Dr. Heather Dameron Schweizer will discuss "Lessons I've Learned on My Journey to Good Health;" brief health screening and masks required of attendees and physical distancing will be observed; free; 815-842-4970.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:
Monday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Illinois State University Bone Student Center, Normal; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; and 1-6 p.m., United Methodist Church, Eureka.
Tuesday; noon-5 p.m., Bloomington-Normal YMCA, Bloomington, and 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Wednesday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Heartland Community College Workforce Development Center, Normal; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; and 1-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, Morton.
Thursday; 6 a.m.-noon, North Administration Building, Goodfield; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; and 12:30-5:30 p.m., St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington.
Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Illinois State University Bone Student Center, Normal.
Oct. 24; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
