Health Calendar

Health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed — or moved online — because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blood donations continue but donors are required to make reservations rather than walk in.
NAMI Mid Central Illinois is offering Family Support and Connections Recovery groups using Zoom during shelter-in-place guidelines. Pre-register at namiillinois.org.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:
Monday; 12:30-5:30 p.m., St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Dwight.
Wednesday; 1-6 p.m., Metamora Fields, Metamora.
July 10; 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First Christian Church, Bloomington.
July 11; 7-11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington; 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lexington; and 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
July 12; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
July 13; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 12:30-6:30 p.m., Five Points, Washington; 1-6 p.m., Mackinaw Christian Church, Mackinaw; and 1:15-5:45 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, Bloomington.
July 14; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
July 15; 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; noon-5 p.m., Lincoln Sports Complex, Lincoln; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; and 1-6 p.m., Christian Church, Heyworth.
July 16; 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m., New Beginnings Baptist Church, Streator; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; and 1-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, LeRoy.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.