You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Health Calendar
0 comments

Health Calendar

{{featured_button_text}}
health

Health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed — or moved online — because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blood donations continue but donors are required to make reservations rather than walk in.

NAMI Mid Central Illinois is offering Family Support and Connections Recovery groups using Zoom during shelter-in-place guidelines. Pre-register at namiillinois.org.

Red Cross blood drives

For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:

Monday; 12:30-5:30 p.m., St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Dwight.

Wednesday; 1-6 p.m., Metamora Fields, Metamora.

July 10; 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First Christian Church, Bloomington.

July 11; 7-11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington; 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lexington; and 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

July 12; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

July 13; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 12:30-6:30 p.m., Five Points, Washington; 1-6 p.m., Mackinaw Christian Church, Mackinaw; and 1:15-5:45 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, Bloomington.

July 14; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

July 15; 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; noon-5 p.m., Lincoln Sports Complex, Lincoln; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; and 1-6 p.m., Christian Church, Heyworth.

July 16; 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m., New Beginnings Baptist Church, Streator; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; and 1-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, LeRoy.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Health Digest
Health

Health Digest

While the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Logan County didn't happen as scheduled on June 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people may still walk on their own and donate money.

Watch Now: Related Video

Doctor: The patients are getting younger and are more sick

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News