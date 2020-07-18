Health Calendar

Health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed — or moved online — because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blood donations continue but donors are required to make reservations rather than walk in.
NAMI Mid Central Illinois is offering Family Support and Connections Recovery groups using Zoom during shelter-in-place guidelines. Pre-register at namiillinois.org.
Sports Physical Clinic; 8 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Pontiac Township High School, Pontiac; offered by OSF HealthCare Sports Health; $25; no appointment needed but signed parental consent and masks required.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:
Friday; 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Carle Health & Fitness Center, Bloomington.
July 25; 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Living Hope Christian Church, Downs; and 8 a.m.-noon, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Normal.
July 26; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
July 27; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 1-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, Morton.
July 28; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 1:30-6:30 p.m., Congerville Village Hall, Congerville.
July 29; noon-5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, Bloomington; 12:15-6:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., United Methodist Church, Tremont; and 2:30-6:30 p.m., American Legion, Flanagan.
July 30; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington; and 2-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, Odell.
