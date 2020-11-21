Health Calendar

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.
Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center drive
Dec. 2; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Bloomington-Normal YMCA, Bloomington; for appointment, call 309-827-6233 or 800-747-5401 or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org or at www.bloodcenter.org/app.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:
Sunday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Monday; noon-6 p.m., United Methodist Church, Tremont.
Tuesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Wednesday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pontiac Township Senior Community Center, Pontiac; 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Fairbury; noon-5 p.m., Eastland Mall, Bloomington; and 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Masonic Temple, Normal.
Nov. 28; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Nov. 29; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
