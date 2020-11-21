 Skip to main content
Health Calendar

121619-blm-loc-1blooddrive

American Red Cross phlebotomist Amanda Jensen, center, talks with Dan Carrigan of Normal, right, as he donated blood on Dec. 21, 2018, during The Pantagraph Holiday Blood Drive at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington.

 LEWIS MARIEN, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center drive

Dec. 2; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Bloomington-Normal YMCA, Bloomington; for appointment, call 309-827-6233 or 800-747-5401 or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org or at www.bloodcenter.org/app.

Red Cross blood drives

For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:

Sunday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington. 

Monday; noon-6 p.m., United Methodist Church, Tremont.

Tuesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Wednesday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pontiac Township Senior Community Center, Pontiac; 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Fairbury; noon-5 p.m., Eastland Mall, Bloomington; and 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Masonic Temple, Normal. 

Nov. 28; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Nov. 29; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

