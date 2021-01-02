Health Calendar

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.
Lincoln Elks Free Children's Orthopedic Clinic; 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Lincoln; 800-272-0074; by appointment only, call Illinois Elks Children’s Care office, 800-272-0074; https://go.evvnt.com/718082-0.
Bloomington Elks Free Children's Podiatry Clinic; 1-2 p.m. Friday, Cortese Foot & Ankle Clinic, 1607 Visa Drive, Suite 5B, Normal; by appointment only, call Illinois Elks Children’s Care office, 800-272-0074.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:
Monday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 12:30-4:30, Parke Regency Hotel & Conference Center, Bloomington.
Tuesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Wednesday; noon-5 p.m., Eastland Mall, Bloomington; noon-5 p.m., Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, Normal; noon-6 p.m., El Paso Community Building, South Pointe Park, El Paso; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-4 p.m., St. John United Church of Christ, Lincoln; 1-6 p.m. Knights of Columbus, Streator.
Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-5 p.m., Four Seasons II, 2401 Airport Road, Bloomington.
Jan. 9; 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Jan. 10; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
