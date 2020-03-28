Health Calendar

While many health and fitness classes and activities have been canceled because of the spread of the new strain of coronavirus, some remain. Here's your list for the next couple of weeks:

Heartcode Basic Life Support; 2-3:30 p.m. April 7, OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center's Center for Healthy Lifestyles, Bloomington; $25; 309-661-5151.

Cholesterol/Blood Glucose Testing; 8-9 a.m. April 8, OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington; $25; 309-661-5151.

McLean County Board of Health; 5:30 p.m. April 8, McLean County Health Department, Bloomington; 309-888-5450.

Red Cross blood drives

Blood drive hosts for many off-site drives have canceled or postponed their upcoming drives because of concern over the spread of COVID-19. But blood collection remains at the Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Court, Bloomington.

During the next two weeks, among drives scheduled at the Red Cross are those on April 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11.

Times are not listed because they may change. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment at 800-733-2767 or at redcrossblood.org.