Health Calendar
Health Calendar

121619-blm-loc-1blooddrive

American Red Cross phlebotomist Amanda Jensen, center, talks with Dan Carrigan of Normal, right, as he donated blood on Dec. 21, 2018, during The Pantagraph Holiday Blood Drive at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington.

 LEWIS MARIEN, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.

Lincoln Elks Free Children's Orthopedic Clinic; 1-3 p.m. Jan. 5, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Lincoln; by appointment only, call Illinois Elks Children’s Care office, 800-272-0074; https://go.evvnt.com/718082-0.

Bloomington Elks Free Children's Podiatry Clinic; 1-2 p.m. Jan. 8, Cortese Foot & Ankle Clinic, 1607 Visa Drive, Suite 5B, Normal; by appointment only, call Illinois Elks Children’s Care office, 800-272-0074.

Red Cross blood drives

For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:

Monday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., American Legion, Delavan.

Tuesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1:30-6:30 p.m., American Legion, Flanagan.

Wednesday; 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, 3202 E. Empire St., Bloomington.

Thursday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Jan. 2; 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Jan. 3; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19

The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.

Concerned about COVID-19?

