 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health Calendar
0 comments

Health Calendar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
122119-blm-loc-7blooddrive

Red Cross team leader Scott Evans processes donated blood supplies that were collected during a blood drive Dec. 20, 2019, at Grossinger Motors Arena.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.

Mental Health First Aid class; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 10, Carle Health & Fitness Center, Bloomington; free, lunch, snacks and course materials included; register at bit.ly/3bEvaIg or 217-383-3311.

Red Cross blood drives

For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:

Monday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., Mackinaw Christian Church, Mackinaw; 1:15-5:45 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, Bloomington.

Tuesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Wednesday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Workforce Development Center, Heartland Community College, Normal; 2:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 

Thursday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Central Illinois Regional Airport, Bloomington; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 

Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 

March 13 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington;

March 14; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19

The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.

Join our discussion. Share your thoughts here.

Support local journalism in our community. Learn more here. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Bloomington church serves as first targeted COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Health

Bloomington church serves as first targeted COVID-19 vaccine clinic

  • Updated

"Statistically speaking, we know that African Americans make up about 8 or 9% of the population," NAACP Bloomington-Normal First Vice President Carla Campbell-Jackson said. "However, only 3.2% of them have been vaccinated. We want to make sure we do whatever we can to minimize the disparity there ... because it's a matter of life."

Health Calendar
Health

Health Calendar

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News