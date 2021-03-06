Health Calendar

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.
Mental Health First Aid class; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 10, Carle Health & Fitness Center, Bloomington; free, lunch, snacks and course materials included; register at bit.ly/3bEvaIg or 217-383-3311.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:
Monday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., Mackinaw Christian Church, Mackinaw; 1:15-5:45 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, Bloomington.
Tuesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Wednesday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Workforce Development Center, Heartland Community College, Normal; 2:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington;
Thursday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Central Illinois Regional Airport, Bloomington; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington;
Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington;
March 13 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington;
March 14; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19
