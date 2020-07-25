Health Calendar

Central Illinois Community Blood Center drive

Based on changes approved by the FDA, Central Illinois Community Blood Center now permits donations by some donors previously deferred because of exposure to Mad Cow Disease, reduces the deferral period from 12 months to three months for travel to regions where there is risk of exposure to malaria and eliminates the deferral of some individuals who spent time on U.S. military bases in Europe. For questions on eligibility, call 800-747-5401.