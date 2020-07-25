Health Calendar

Many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed — or moved online — because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blood donations continue but donors are required to make reservations rather than walk in.
Diabetes Support Group; 6-7 p.m. Aug. 4, OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac; topic, "Clearing up Confusion on Exercise" by exercise physiologist Matt Janus; 815-842-4970.
From The Munchies to Memory Effects: The Science of Cannabis/Marijuana; noon-1:30 p.m. Aug. 7, webinar; presented by Jason Kilmer, associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral science, University of Washington; sponsored by BN Parents; for more information, 309-451-7816.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:
Friday; 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Law and Justice Center, Bloomington; and 12:30-5:30 p.m., Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal.
Aug. 1; 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 8 a.m.-noon, Zion Lutheran Church, Danvers.
Aug. 2; 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Aug. 3; noon-5 p.m., Victory Church, Bloomington, and 12:15-6:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Aug. 4; 12:15-6:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Aug. 5; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, Bloomington; noon-4 p.m., Gibson City Melvin-Sibley High School, Gibson City; and 12:15-6:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Aug. 6; 9:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., St. John's Hall, Clinton; and 1:45-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, Streator.
Aug. 7; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Central Illinois Community Blood Center drive
Aug. 14; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac; 815-842-4935 or at www.bloodcenter.org, code 71095.
Based on changes approved by the FDA, Central Illinois Community Blood Center now permits donations by some donors previously deferred because of exposure to Mad Cow Disease, reduces the deferral period from 12 months to three months for travel to regions where there is risk of exposure to malaria and eliminates the deferral of some individuals who spent time on U.S. military bases in Europe. For questions on eligibility, call 800-747-5401.
