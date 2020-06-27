Health Calendar

You are the owner of this article.
health

Health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed — or moved online — because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blood donations continue but donors are required to make reservations rather than walk in.

NAMI Mid Central Illinois is offering Family Support and Connections Recovery groups using Zoom during shelter-in-place guidelines. Pre-register at namiillinois.org.

McLean County Board of Health; 5:30 p.m. July 8 on Facebook and YouTube (links at mcleancountyil.gov/); 309-888-5450. 

Red Cross blood drives

For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:

Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

July 4; 7:45-11:30 a.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

July 5; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

July 6; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

July 7; 12:15-6:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

July 8; noon-6 p.m., El Paso Community Building, El Paso; 12:15-6:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., Snyder Village, Metamora; and 1-6 p.m., Central Church of Christ, Streator.

July 9; 9:45 a.m.-4:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Central Illinois Community Blood Center drives

Thursday; noon-3 p.m., Hopedale Wellness Center at Hopedale Medical Complex, Hopedale; 309-449-4384.

July 8; 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., OSF HealthCare Center for Health-Streator; 800-747-5401.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

