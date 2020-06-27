Health Calendar

Health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed — or moved online — because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blood donations continue but donors are required to make reservations rather than walk in.
NAMI Mid Central Illinois is offering Family Support and Connections Recovery groups using Zoom during shelter-in-place guidelines. Pre-register at namiillinois.org.
McLean County Board of Health; 5:30 p.m. July 8 on Facebook and YouTube (links at mcleancountyil.gov/); 309-888-5450.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:
Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
July 4; 7:45-11:30 a.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
July 5; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
July 6; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
July 7; 12:15-6:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
July 8; noon-6 p.m., El Paso Community Building, El Paso; 12:15-6:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., Snyder Village, Metamora; and 1-6 p.m., Central Church of Christ, Streator.
July 9; 9:45 a.m.-4:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Central Illinois Community Blood Center drives
Thursday; noon-3 p.m., Hopedale Wellness Center at Hopedale Medical Complex, Hopedale; 309-449-4384.
July 8; 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., OSF HealthCare Center for Health-Streator; 800-747-5401.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.