Health Calendar

Many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed — or moved online — because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blood donations continue but donors are required to make reservations rather than walk in.
Breastfeeding Support; noon-1:30 p.m. each Wednesday, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Lincoln; for breastfeeding mothers and their infants; COVID-19 screening completed and masks provided when arriving at hospital; 217-605-5231.
Sweat for Special Olympics; 5:30-6 p.m. Aug. 31, Hopedale Wellness Center, Hopedale; family-friendly workout to raise awareness for Special Olympics; join limited in-person workout or live on Instagram @hopedalewc; cost is donation to Special Olympics; 309-449-4500.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:
Sunday; 8:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Monday; 12:15-6:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 1-6 p.m., Baptist Church, Delavan.
Tuesday; 12:15-6:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 12:30-6:30 p.m., Grace Church Activity Center, Morton.
Wednesday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pontiac Township Supervisor Building, Pontiac; 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Fairbury; noon-5 p.m., St. John United Church of Christ, Lincoln; and 12:15-6:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-4:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, Normal; noon-5 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, Morton; and 2-7 p.m., Bellflower Community Center, Bellflower.
Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, Normal.
Aug. 29; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Aug. 30; 8:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Aug. 31; 12:15-6:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 12:30-5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, Roanoke; 1-6 p.m., Dwight Fire Department, Dwight; and 1-6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Minonk.
Sept. 1; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton, Bloomington; 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, Bloomington; noon-5 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Morton; and 12:15-6:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Sept. 2; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton, Bloomington; 12:15-6:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; and 1-5 p.m., Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, Normal.
Sept. 3; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton, Bloomington; 9:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 12:30-5:30 p.m., Paxton Hope Vineyard Church, Paxton; and 1:45-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, Streator.
Sept. 4; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
