Health Calendar
Health Calendar

Many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed — or moved online — because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blood donations continue but donors are required to make reservations rather than walk in.

Health Care Provider CPR/AED; 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Sept. 26, Carle Health & Fitness Center, Bloomington; $50; www.carle.org.

Prepared Childbirth class via Zoom; 6-9 p.m. Oct. 1 via Zoom; offered by Carle BroMenn Medical Center; no fee; a link will be emailed after completing registration at www.carle.org.

Diabetes Support Group; 6-7 p.m. Oct. 6, OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac; program, "Eat This, Not That," by registered dietitian Carly Zimmer; brief health screening, masks, physical distancing required for attendees; free; 815-842-4970.

Red Cross blood drives

For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:

Sunday; 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Monday; noon-5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Gibson City; 12:15-6:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 12:30-6:30 p.m., Five Points, Washington; 1-6 p.m., United Methodist Church, Mackinaw; 1:15-5:45 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, Bloomington.

Tuesday; 12:15-6:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Wednesday; noon-5 p.m., Lincoln Sports Complex, Lincoln; and 12:15-6:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Streator. 

Sept. 19; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

