Health Calendar

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:
Monday; noon-5:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, Gibson City; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m. Immanuel Lutheran Church, Minonk.
Tuesday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, Normal; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Wednesday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Evergreen Racquet Club, Bloomington; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, Normal; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m. Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington; 1:30-5:30 p.m. Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, Normal.
Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington
Feb. 20; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 8 a.m.-noon Grace Church, Normal.
Feb. 21; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.