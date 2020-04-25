Health Calendar

You are the owner of this article.
Health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed — or moved online — because of the spread of COVID-19. Blood donations continue but donors are required to make reservations rather than walk in.

NAMI Mid Central Illinois is offering Connections and Family Support groups online during shelter-in-place guidelines. Pre-register at namiillinois.org.

Red Cross blood drives

Blood drive hosts for many off-site drives have canceled or postponed upcoming drives because of concern over the spread of COVID-19. But blood collection remains at the Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Court, Bloomington.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment at 800-733-2767 or at redcrossblood.org.

Central Illinois Community Blood Center drives

Appointments are required for donations. No walk-ins accepted during the coronavirus outbreak. Call 800-747-5401 or go to www.bloodcenter.org or download www.bloodcenter.org/app to make an appointment.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

