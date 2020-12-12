Health Calendar

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines, Here are upcoming events.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:
Monday; noon-5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, Bloomington; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 12:30-5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, Roanoke;1-6 p.m., St. Luke's Catholic Church, Eureka.
Tuesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Wednesday; noon-6 p.m. Interstate Center West Expo Building, Bloomington, and 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Grossinger Arena, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., Replex LeRoy Community Park District, LeRoy.
Dec. 19; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Dec. 20; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
