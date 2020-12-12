 Skip to main content
Health Calendar
121619-blm-loc-1blooddrive

American Red Cross phlebotomist Amanda Jensen, center, talks with Dan Carrigan of Normal, right, as he donated blood on Dec. 21, 2018, during The Pantagraph Holiday Blood Drive at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington.

 LEWIS MARIEN, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines, Here are upcoming events.

Red Cross blood drives

For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:

Monday; noon-5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, Bloomington; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 12:30-5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, Roanoke;1-6 p.m., St. Luke's Catholic Church, Eureka.

Tuesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Wednesday; noon-6 p.m. Interstate Center West Expo Building, Bloomington, and 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Grossinger Arena, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., Replex LeRoy Community Park District, LeRoy.

Dec. 19; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Dec. 20; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19

The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.

Health

Health Calendar

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.

