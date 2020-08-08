You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health Calendar
0 comments

Health Calendar

{{featured_button_text}}
health

Many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed — or moved online — because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blood donations continue but donors are required to make reservations rather than walk in.

McLean County Board of Health; 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, McLean County Health Department, Bloomington, and on YouTube, with links at mcleancountyil.gov; 309-888-5450.

Red Cross blood drives

For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:

Saturday; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Sunday; 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Monday; 12:15-6:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., American Legion, Benson; and 1:30-5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, Tonica.

Tuesday; 12:15-6:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 1-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Morton.

Wednesday; 12:15-6:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Grace Church, Normal.

Aug. 15; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 8 a.m.-noon, Our Saviour Lutheran Church, Normal; and 8 a.m.-noon, Allin Township Community Building, Stanford.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside the US federal prison hit hardest by Covid-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News