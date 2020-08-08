Health Calendar

Many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed — or moved online — because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blood donations continue but donors are required to make reservations rather than walk in.
McLean County Board of Health; 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, McLean County Health Department, Bloomington, and on YouTube, with links at mcleancountyil.gov; 309-888-5450.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:
Saturday; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Sunday; 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Monday; 12:15-6:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., American Legion, Benson; and 1:30-5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, Tonica.
Tuesday; 12:15-6:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 1-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Morton.
Wednesday; 12:15-6:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Grace Church, Normal.
Aug. 15; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 8 a.m.-noon, Our Saviour Lutheran Church, Normal; and 8 a.m.-noon, Allin Township Community Building, Stanford.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!