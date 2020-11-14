Health Calendar

 Skip to main content
While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.

Hopedale Medical Complex Thanksgiving Dinner Drive-Through; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 26, Hopedale Medical Complex Grove Street Café; call 309-449-4325 to order a meal by Nov. 23; on Thanksgiving Day, follow signs to Grove Street Café and park in parking lot G; call the number above and a staff member will deliver a meal to your vehicle.

Red Cross blood drives

For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:

Sunday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Monday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, Normal; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; and 12:30-6:30 p.m., Apostolic Christian Church, Washington.

Tuesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Wednesday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Parke Regency Hotel & Conference Center, Bloomington; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; and 1-6 p.m., Countryside Banquet and Catering, Washington.

Thursday; 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Streator; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Carle Health & Fitness Center, Bloomington; noon-5 p.m., Illinois Wesleyan University's Hansen Student Center, Bloomington; and 1-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, LeRoy.

Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Game Time Gym, Bloomington; and 1-6 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Cullom.

Nov. 21; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 8 a.m.-noon, Mennonite Church, Normal; and 8 a.m.-noon, Our Saviour Lutheran Church, Normal.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

