Health Calendar

Cholesterol/Blood Glucose, A1C Screenings; 7:30-8:30 a.m. April 1, OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center's Center for Healthy Lifestyles, Bloomington; $25 per screening; 309-661-5151.

Basic Life Support; 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 3, OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center's Center for Healthy Lifestyles, Bloomington; $50; 309-661-5151.

Red Cross blood drives

Blood drive hosts for many off-site drives have canceled or postponed their upcoming drives because of concern over the spread of COVID-19. But blood collection remains at the Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Court, Bloomington.

During the next two weeks, among drives scheduled at the Red Cross Blood Donation Center are those on March 28, 29, 30 and 31 and April 1, 2 and 3.

Times are not listed because they may change. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment at 800-733-2767 or at redcrossblood.org.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

