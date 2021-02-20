Health Calendar

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:
Monday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., American Legion, Delavan.
Tuesday; noon-5 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites - Airport, Bloomington; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Wednesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Thursday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Illinois State University's Bone Student Center, Normal; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; noon-6 p.m., Interstate Center West Expo Building, Bloomington.
Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Parke Regency Hotel & Conference Center, Bloomington.
Feb. 27; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Feb. 28; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
