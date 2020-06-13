Health Calendar

Health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed — or moved online — because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blood donations continue but donors are required to make reservations rather than walk in.
NAMI Mid Central Illinois is offering Connections Recovery and Family Support groups using Zoom during shelter-in-place guidelines. Pre-register at namiillinois.org.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:
Sunday; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Monday; 12:15-6:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1:30-5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, Tonica; and 2-6 p.m., St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Streator.
Tuesday; 12:15-6:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Wednesday; 12:15-4 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington; and 1-6 p.m., Activity and Recreation Center, Normal.
Thursday; 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m., New Beginnings Baptist Church, Streator; 9:45 a.m.-4:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; and noon-5 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, Bloomington.
Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and noon-5 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, Lacon.
June 20; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Hudson Village Fire Department, Hudson; and 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Delta Air Lines at Central Illinois Regional Airport, Bloomington.
June 21; 7:45-11:30 a.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
June 22; 12:15-6:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 12:30-5:30 p.m., Roanoke Park District, Roanoke; and 1-6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Minonk.
June 23; noon-5 p.m., St. John United Church of Christ, Lincoln, and 12:15-6:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
June 24; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pontiac Township Supervisor Building, Pontiac; noon-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, Fairbury; noon-6 p.m., American Legion, Toluca; 12:15-4 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; and 2-6 p.m., New Castle Bible Church, Mackinaw.
June 25; 9:45 a.m.-4:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 12:30-5:30 p.m., St. Mary and Joseph Parish Center, Paxton; and 12:30-5:30 p.m., Game Time Gym, Bloomington.
Central Illinois Community Blood Center drives
Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, which includes Central Illinois Community Blood Center, is calling on blood donors to schedule appointments. The need is driven by an increasing number of surgeries and procedures at hospitals coupled with some blood drive cancellations by partnering organizations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donors may schedule an appointment by calling 800-747-5401, going to www.bloodcenterimpact.org or by using the mobile app www.bloodcenter.org/app.
