Health Calendar
Health Calendar

health

Many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed — or moved online — because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blood donations continue but donors are required to make reservations rather than walk in.

Diabetes Support Group; 6-7 p.m. Sept. 1, OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac; "Exploring Current Diet Trends" with Jenna Smith, registered dietitian, University of Illinois Extension; program will be in conference room to allow for physical distancing; a brief health screening will be completed for each attendee and masks will be required; free; 815-842-4970.

Red Cross blood drives

For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:

Sunday; 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Monday; noon-5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, Bloomington; noon-6 p.m., United Methodist Church, Eureka; 12:15-6:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; and 12:30-6:30 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, Washington.

Tuesday; 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Bloomington-Normal YMCA, Bloomington, and 12:15-6:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Wednesday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Activity and Recreation Center, Normal; 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Reading Township Hall, Streator; noon-5 p.m., Lincoln Sports Complex, Lincoln; and 12:15-6:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Thursday; 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Streator, and 9:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; noon-5 p.m., Eastland Mall, Bloomington; noon-5 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, Lacon; and 1-6 p.m., Replex LeRoy Community Park District, LeRoy.

Aug. 22; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

