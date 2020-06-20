Health Calendar

Like many others, I was startled to learn that President Donald Trump was resuming his campaign barnstorming in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Startled that he was hitting the road again in the middle of a pandemic, startled that he had picked the place where a massacre of African Americans occurred (and was covered up) 99 years ago, startled that he initially decided to do this on Juneteenth -- June 19, the holiday celebrating the end of slavery.