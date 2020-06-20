Health Calendar

Health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed — or moved online — because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blood donations continue but donors are required to make reservations rather than walk in.
NAMI Mid Central Illinois is offering Family Support and Connections Recovery groups using Zoom during shelter-in-place guidelines. Pre-register at namiillinois.org.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:
Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., McLean County Law and Justice Center, Bloomington; and 1-5 p.m., Four Seasons II, Bloomington.
June 27; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
June 28; 7:45-11:30 a.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
June 29; 12:15-6:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., Baptist Church, Delavan; and 1-6 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Cullom.
June 30; 12:15-6:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 12:30-5:30 p.m., Gridley Community Center, Gridley.
July 1; noon-5 p.m., Parke Regency Hotel & Conference Center, Bloomington; 12:15-6:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Morton; 1-6 p.m., Gibson City American Lutheran Church, Gibson City; and 2-6 p.m., Normal Public Library, Normal.
July 2; 9:45 a.m.-4:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; noon-5 p.m., Eastland Mall, Bloomington; and 1:45-6 p.m., New Beginnings Baptist Church,Streator.
Central Illinois Community Blood Center drives
Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, which includes Central Illinois Community Blood Center, is calling on blood donors to schedule appointments. The need is driven by an increasing number of surgeries and procedures at hospitals coupled with some blood drive cancellations by partnering organizations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donors may schedule an appointment by calling 800-747-5401, going to www.bloodcenterimpact.org or by using the mobile app www.bloodcenter.org/app.
