Health Calendar
Health Calendar

Health Calendar

health

Health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed — or moved online — because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blood donations continue but donors are required to make reservations rather than walk in.

NAMI Mid Central Illinois is offering Connections and Family Support groups using Zoom during shelter-in-place guidelines. Pre-register at namiillinois.org.

McLean County Board of Health; 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, McLean County Health Department, Bloomington, and via Facebook and YouTube; 309-888-5450.

Red Cross blood drives

For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:

Saturday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 8 a.m.-noon, Historical Society Museum, Danvers.

Sunday; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Monday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 12:30-6:30 p.m., Five Points, Washington; and 1-6 p.m., Apostolic Christian Church, Morton.

Tuesday; noon-6 p.m., Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, Normal, and 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington. 

Wednesday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton, Bloomington; noon-6 p.m., Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, Bloomington; and 12:15-6:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 1-6 p.m., Advocate Eureka Hospital, Eureka.

Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

June 13; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Northside Church, Bloomington; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m., United Methodist Church, Waynesville.

Central Illinois Community Blood Center drive

Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac; 815-842-4935 or www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71095.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275.

Concerned about COVID-19?

