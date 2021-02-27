Health Calendar

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.
Central Illinois Community Blood Center drive
For appointment, email bradr@bnymca.org or visit www.bloodcenter.org, use code 71156 to locate drive:
Wednesday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., YMCA, Bloomington.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:
Monday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Tuesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Wednesday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton, Bloomington; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., Metamora Fields, Metamora.
Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton, Bloomington.
Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1:30-5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Normal.
March 6; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 9 a.m.-1 p.m., United Methodist Church, Waynesville.
March 7; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
