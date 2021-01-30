 Skip to main content
Health Calendar
Health Calendar

122119-blm-loc-7blooddrive

Red Cross team leader Scott Evans processes donated blood supplies that were collected during a blood drive Dec. 20, 2019, at Grossinger Motors Arena.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.

Red Cross blood drives

For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:

Monday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Tuesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Wednesday; 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington;  12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 12:30-5:30 p.m. Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal.

Thursday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites- Airport, Bloomington; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., St. John's Hall, Clinton; 1-6 p.m., Streator Incubator, Streator.

Friday;  7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., YMCA, Bloomington.

Feb. 6; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 8 a.m.-noon, Our Saviour Lutheran Church, Normal.

Feb. 7; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

