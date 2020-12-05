 Skip to main content
Health Calendar
Health Calendar

121619-blm-loc-1blooddrive

American Red Cross phlebotomist Amanda Jensen, center, talks with Dan Carrigan of Normal, right, as he donated blood on Dec. 21, 2018, during The Pantagraph Holiday Blood Drive at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington.

 LEWIS MARIEN, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines, Here are upcoming events.

Red Cross blood drives

For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:

Monday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., Community United Church of Christ, Morton; and 1:30-5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, Tonica.

Tuesday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Activity and Recreation Center, Normal; noon-5:30 p.m., Kruse Center, Gibson City; and 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Wednesday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, Bloomington, and 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Activity and Recreation Center, Normal.

Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Dec. 12; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 8 a.m.-noon, North Danvers Mennonite Church, Danvers; 8 a.m.-noon, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Normal; and 8 a.m.-1 p.m., home of Karl Edelman, Forrest.

Dec. 13; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

