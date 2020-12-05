Health Calendar

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines, Here are upcoming events.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:
Monday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., Community United Church of Christ, Morton; and 1:30-5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, Tonica.
Tuesday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Activity and Recreation Center, Normal; noon-5:30 p.m., Kruse Center, Gibson City; and 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Wednesday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, Bloomington, and 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Activity and Recreation Center, Normal.
Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Dec. 12; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 8 a.m.-noon, North Danvers Mennonite Church, Danvers; 8 a.m.-noon, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Normal; and 8 a.m.-1 p.m., home of Karl Edelman, Forrest.
Dec. 13; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19
