Health care advocates say legal lifting of stay-at-home order would be ‘devastating’

Dr. Michael Wahl, medical director of the Health and Hospital Association, testified that without the stay-at-home order, the financial cost and public burden of COVID-19 would have been “catastrophic.”

Wahl is also an emergency medicine physician at hospitals in suburban Chicago.

And the impact of lifting the stay-at-home order, according to the filing, “cannot be overstated: There will be a resurgence of the virus that will have devastating, widespread, and long-lasting effects” once Illinois’ hospitals are overrun with cases.

Hospitals, assisted living facilities and other health care centers would be unable to restock gowns, gloves, masks and other personal protective gear “at a time when the ability to rapidly replenish such supplies is unavailable,” according to the court filing.

As Bailey’s case moves back to the Clay County Circuit Court, the advocacy organizations warn in the document that residents in that area would be “heavily impacted by any surge in cases” there.

The only hospital in the county has no intensive care unit beds, needed if the condition of a patient with COVID-19 worsens. That hospital also has only 20 beds available for residents, according to the court filing.