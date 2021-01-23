 Skip to main content
Health Digest: Reditus clinical molecular lab manager receives award
PEKIN — Michelle Anderson, of Washington, manager of the clinical molecular lab at Reditus Laboratories in Pekin, has received a Lab Hero Award in recognition of her professionalism and compassion while performing clinical laboratory duties during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reditus has processed about 1.4 million COVID-19 tests in Illinois since April.

The award was initiated by Michael Bishop, of Saint Cloud, Florida, a long-time lab professional and a textbook editor. He solicited nominations from across the country for the award as a way to boost morale at labs during the pandemic.

Anderson and the 20 other nominees were nominated by co-workers. She was selected the winner based on her demonstration of extraordinary effort, improved patient care, professionalism, compassion, creativity and positive attitude.

Anderson joined Reditus in April 2020 and became clinical molecular lab manager in August. She previously worked for UnityPoint Health, Peoria, after beginning her career in 1994 at Peoria-based OSF HealthCare.

