Health Digest

Flu vaccine
PONTIAC — Livingston County Health Department in Pontiac and Ford County Health Department in Paxton are offering flu vaccine.
Livingston County Health Department, with support from the Pontiac Chamber of Commerce, will have a drive-through flu shot clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the SOCU Pontiac Credit Union, 610 S. Newport Road, Pontiac.
A health department nurse will administer the vaccine. No appointment is necessary but anyone with questions may call 815-844-7174.
Ford County Health Department, 235 N. Taft St., Paxton, is offering flu vaccinations by appointment. To schedule an appointment, call 217-379-9281.
HPV vaccine
PONTIAC — September is Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month and the Livingston County Health Department reminds women that gynecological cancers will kill about 30,000 women in the United States this year.
Some of these cancers are caused by the Human Papillomavirus, or HPV. The HPV vaccine is recommended for females and males beginning at age 11 until age 27. Appointments to get the vaccine at the Livingston County Health Department may be scheduled at 815-844-7174, ext. 210.
Mammograms
HOPEDALE — Early detection and diagnosis is key to limiting breast cancer and Hopedale Medical Complex reminds women to schedule their mammogram during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Women who are over age 40 and who haven't had a mammogram within the past year don't need a doctor's order to get the screening. Mammograms may be scheduled with Hopedale's radiology department by calling 309-449-4866.
Breast in Show
NORMAL — Ft. Jesse Imaging & Gale Keeran Center for Women in Normal has scheduled its 7th annual Breast in Show silent bra auction, with proceeds used to perform screening mammograms for women who can't afford them.
The event may be found on the Ft. Jesse Imaging & Gale Keeran Center for Women Facebook page beginning Oct. 5 and ending Oct. 16.
Huntington's
BLOOMINGTON — Huntington's Disease Society of America's Illinois Chapter will host the Bloomington Virtual Team Hope Walk on Oct. 4.
Team Hope is the society's largest fundraising event to help to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington's disease and their families.
Given the COVID-19 pandemic, participants are urged this year to walk on their own at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 4.
More information is at http://illinois.hdsa.org/about/2020-bloomington-virtual-team-hope-walk.
