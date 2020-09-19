 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health Digest
0 comments

Health Digest

{{featured_button_text}}
091517-blm-lif-3flu

McLean County Health Department nurse Melissa Graven administers flu vaccine to County Treasurer Rebecca McNeil during a flu shot clinic for county employees on Sept. 6, 2017, at the Government Center.

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

Flu vaccine

PONTIAC — Livingston County Health Department in Pontiac and Ford County Health Department in Paxton are offering flu vaccine.

Livingston County Health Department, with support from the Pontiac Chamber of Commerce, will have a drive-through flu shot clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the SOCU Pontiac Credit Union, 610 S. Newport Road, Pontiac.

A health department nurse will administer the vaccine. No appointment is necessary but anyone with questions may call 815-844-7174.

Ford County Health Department, 235 N. Taft St., Paxton, is offering flu vaccinations by appointment. To schedule an appointment, call 217-379-9281.

HPV vaccine

PONTIAC — September is Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month and the Livingston County Health Department reminds women that gynecological cancers will kill about 30,000 women in the United States this year.

Some of these cancers are caused by the Human Papillomavirus, or HPV. The HPV vaccine is recommended for females and males beginning at age 11 until age 27. Appointments to get the vaccine at the Livingston County Health Department may be scheduled at 815-844-7174, ext. 210.

Mammograms

HOPEDALE — Early detection and diagnosis is key to limiting breast cancer and Hopedale Medical Complex reminds women to schedule their mammogram during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Women who are over age 40 and who haven't had a mammogram within the past year don't need a doctor's order to get the screening. Mammograms may be scheduled with Hopedale's radiology department by calling 309-449-4866.

Breast in Show

NORMAL — Ft. Jesse Imaging & Gale Keeran Center for Women in Normal has scheduled its 7th annual Breast in Show silent bra auction, with proceeds used to perform screening mammograms for women who can't afford them.

The event may be found on the Ft. Jesse Imaging & Gale Keeran Center for Women Facebook page beginning Oct. 5 and ending Oct. 16.

Huntington's

BLOOMINGTON — Huntington's Disease Society of America's Illinois Chapter will host the Bloomington Virtual Team Hope Walk on Oct. 4.

Team Hope is the society's largest fundraising event to help to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington's disease and their families.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, participants are urged this year to walk on their own at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 4.

More information is at http://illinois.hdsa.org/about/2020-bloomington-virtual-team-hope-walk.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What to eat for a healthy glow
Health

What to eat for a healthy glow

The old axiom “you are what you eat” holds true. What we eat can play a huge role in the health of various areas of our bodies, including the skin.

Watch Now: Related Video

Student-athletes face an uncertain future as Covid-19 disrupts college sports

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News