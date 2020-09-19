Health Digest

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Flu vaccine

PONTIAC — Livingston County Health Department in Pontiac and Ford County Health Department in Paxton are offering flu vaccine.

Livingston County Health Department, with support from the Pontiac Chamber of Commerce, will have a drive-through flu shot clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the SOCU Pontiac Credit Union, 610 S. Newport Road, Pontiac.

A health department nurse will administer the vaccine. No appointment is necessary but anyone with questions may call 815-844-7174.

Ford County Health Department, 235 N. Taft St., Paxton, is offering flu vaccinations by appointment. To schedule an appointment, call 217-379-9281.

HPV vaccine

PONTIAC — September is Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month and the Livingston County Health Department reminds women that gynecological cancers will kill about 30,000 women in the United States this year.