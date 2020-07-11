Health Digest

For months now, physicians, nurses and other frontline health care workers have put their lives at risk to treat Covid-19 patients and prevent the further spread of the virus. Despite this sacrifice, hospitals have allegedly dismissed health professionals who spoke out against conditions and practices harmful to staff and patients and disciplined workers who refused to work without adequate personal protective equipment. Hospitals have also furloughed workers they purportedly can't afford to pay. Even though there is demand for these workers, some health professionals could face extended unemployment.