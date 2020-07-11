You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Health Digest
0 comments
Health Digest

Health Digest

{{featured_button_text}}

Depression

BLOOMINGTON — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, some Central Illinoisans are struggling with fatigue, depression, bipolar episodes and suicidal thoughts, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and PATH (Providing Access To Help) Executive Director Karen Zangerle said.

Symptoms can include enduring sadness, trouble with concentration, excessive fear or worry, extreme mood changes or problems sleeping.

As communities reopen, some people remain withdrawn and in fear.

People experiencing any of these symptoms should reach out to family and friends for support or call 211, a 24/7 hotline, where callers may receive support and referrals to on-going help.

Food safety

PONTIAC — Livingston County Health Department suspended offering the certified food protection manager training course for food establishment workers because of COVID-19 physical distancing requirements but courses are being offered online and exams have been scheduled.

Food service workers may call 815-844-7174, ext. 216, for more information about online courses or to register for the exam. There is a $50 exam fee.

For the exam, seating will be limited to observe social distancing and face coverings and course completion documentation will be required. The exam will be offered at the health department, 310 E. Torrance Ave., Pontiac, at 9 a.m. July 23, 1 p.m. Aug. 6 and 10 a.m. Aug. 17.

+1 
Karen Zangerle

Zangerle
+1 
Kathy Yoder

Yoder

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Doctors, nurses and patients could suffer if Congress doesn't outlaw these contracts
Health

Doctors, nurses and patients could suffer if Congress doesn't outlaw these contracts

For months now, physicians, nurses and other frontline health care workers have put their lives at risk to treat Covid-19 patients and prevent the further spread of the virus. Despite this sacrifice, hospitals have allegedly dismissed health professionals who spoke out against conditions and practices harmful to staff and patients and disciplined workers who refused to work without adequate personal protective equipment. Hospitals have also furloughed workers they purportedly can't afford to pay. Even though there is demand for these workers, some health professionals could face extended unemployment.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pelosi: Trump's been a failure in every way from the start

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News