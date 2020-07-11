Health Digest

Depression
BLOOMINGTON — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, some Central Illinoisans are struggling with fatigue, depression, bipolar episodes and suicidal thoughts, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and PATH (Providing Access To Help) Executive Director Karen Zangerle said.
Symptoms can include enduring sadness, trouble with concentration, excessive fear or worry, extreme mood changes or problems sleeping.
As communities reopen, some people remain withdrawn and in fear.
People experiencing any of these symptoms should reach out to family and friends for support or call 211, a 24/7 hotline, where callers may receive support and referrals to on-going help.
Food safety
PONTIAC — Livingston County Health Department suspended offering the certified food protection manager training course for food establishment workers because of COVID-19 physical distancing requirements but courses are being offered online and exams have been scheduled.
Food service workers may call 815-844-7174, ext. 216, for more information about online courses or to register for the exam. There is a $50 exam fee.
For the exam, seating will be limited to observe social distancing and face coverings and course completion documentation will be required. The exam will be offered at the health department, 310 E. Torrance Ave., Pontiac, at 9 a.m. July 23, 1 p.m. Aug. 6 and 10 a.m. Aug. 17.
