Health Digest

H2O On the Go
MINONK — Four schools in Woodford and Marshall counties are among 85 Illinois schools that will receive new water bottle-filling stations to encourage children to drink more water.
The grant program by Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation and Illinois Children's Healthcare Foundation is called H2O On the Go.
The schools are Fieldcrest High School and Fieldcrest Primary School in Minonk, Fieldcrest Intermediate School in Toluca and Fieldcrest Middle School in Wenona.
Health department anniversary
TREMONT — Tazewell County Health Department celebrated its 50th anniversary on Dec. 1. The health department was established by voter referendum in 1970.
Gordon Poquette was the first administrator of the health department and served in that role until 2005. Amy Fox is the current administrator.
Public health has taken on additional responsibilities this year, responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our staff works tirelessly every day to protect the health of all people and all communities, more in the last 10 months than we ever realized would be necessary," Fox said. "TCHD's role in this pandemic shines proudly."
During the next 12 months, the health department will highlight programming and share former employees' memories on its website and via social media.
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
