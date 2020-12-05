Health Digest

H2O On the Go

MINONK — Four schools in Woodford and Marshall counties are among 85 Illinois schools that will receive new water bottle-filling stations to encourage children to drink more water.

The grant program by Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation and Illinois Children's Healthcare Foundation is called H2O On the Go.

The schools are Fieldcrest High School and Fieldcrest Primary School in Minonk, Fieldcrest Intermediate School in Toluca and Fieldcrest Middle School in Wenona.

Health department anniversary

TREMONT — Tazewell County Health Department celebrated its 50th anniversary on Dec. 1. The health department was established by voter referendum in 1970.

Gordon Poquette was the first administrator of the health department and served in that role until 2005. Amy Fox is the current administrator.