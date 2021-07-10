 Skip to main content
Health Digest

Couple endows

nursing chair

CHICAGO — The University of Illinois Chicago has received a gift to establish the Kathleen M. Irwin Endowed Chair Professorship in Outstanding Nursing Practice.

Irwin, who attended UIC, used to see patients at Mennonite Hospital in Bloomington for several years. She died in February. 

Dr. Steve Irwin said his wife’s modest upbringing helped her develop great empathy and insight, and now he’s honoring her and her nursing career with the endowed chair professorship.

After research and discussion, the couple determined they wanted to support the college's academic enterprise and discovered there wasn’t already a named chair in the clinical side of academic nursing. After her death, Irwin established this endowed chair in response to her wishes and to honor her legacy.

The named chair will support the work of a clinical-track faculty member who is active in nursing practice. It also supports UIC’s faculty retention IGNITE Campaign.

