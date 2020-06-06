Health Digest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

VA clinics

BLOOMINGTON — VA Illiana Health Care System is providing additional face-to-face primary care appointments at its Danville facility as well as, beginning Monday, at its community-based outpatient clinics, including the location at 207 Hamilton Road, Bloomington.

In-person appointments had been minimized in response to COVID-19.

"VA will consider guidance from various agencies including federal, state and local government as we gradually reintroduce health care services," said VA Illiana Director Shawn Bransky.

VA is gradually resuming specialty care and elective surgeries at its Danville facility. While VA is increasing face-to-face visits, veterans are reminded that walk-in clinics have not reopened yet. Only patients with scheduled appointments should be at VA facilities at this time, unless they are experiencing an urgent medical issue.

Veteran-patients should call 217-544-4444 to make an appointment. VA will continue to offer telehealth, phone consults and wellness checks.

Physicals