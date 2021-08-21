Health Digest

Delta Dental announces scholarship recipients

NAPERVILLE — Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation announced the first recipients of the new Diversity Admissions Scholarship at Midwestern University in Downers Grove.

The two recipients of the $50,000 scholarship are first-generation college students: Orquidea Rafuls of Miami, Florida and Kayla Reyes of Chester County, Pennsylvania.

The scholarship will be awarded annually to eligible students at Midwestern University's College of Dental Medicine Illinois (CDMI). The scholarships are intended to foster diversity and extend opportunities for students from underrepresented racial and ethnic minority groups.

The Delta Dental of Illinois Diversity Admissions Scholarship is available to incoming first-year students at CDMI who belong to racial and ethnic minority groups. These competitive scholarships are awarded based on the following criteria: past academic performance; commitment to diversity, leadership and community service; and demonstrated financial need. Consideration is also given to applicants who are first-generation college students.

For more information on the Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation, visit deltadentalil.com/ddilfoundation.

