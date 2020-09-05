Health Digest

Participants will be given an activity calendar as a guideline to help to achieve their goal by the end of the month. In addition to walking, the program includes strengthening exercises.

For more information, contact Caroline Bubulka at bubulkac@district87.org.

Blood center

PEORIA —Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, which includes the Central Illinois Community Blood Center, anticipates 25% fewer donors during the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

The organization asks eligible donors to schedule an appointment at www.bloodcenter.org, by calling 800-747-5401 or by using the mobile app, www.bloodcenter.org/app.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt blood supplies.

The blood center also announced that donors who have recovered from COVID-19 have provided more than 1,000 units of COVID-19 convalescent plasma to hospitals served by the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

The blood center began working with donors who have recovered from COVID in April. Convalescent plasma donations contain antibodies to the COVID virus and are used in the treatment of patients hospitalized with COVID.

Donors may refer themselves to the program at bloodcenter.org or by calling 833-610-1025.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275.

