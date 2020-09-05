Health Digest

OSF PromptCare
PONTIAC — OSF PromptCare, in Suite 205 of OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, will reopen on Tuesday after closing in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To ensure physical distancing, patients must call 815-842-4501 before leaving their vehicle to receive instructions for registration and entering the building. Patients also may let PromptCare staff know that they are on their way by using the "Get in Line" function in the OSF myChart app.
EMT-Basic course
PONTIAC — OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center has opened registration for its Hybrid EMT-Basic course.
The course will meet biweekly on Saturdays from Sept. 28 to March 6, 2021. Course fee is $800, including books and online components.
Applicants must be 18 years or older with a high school diploma or GED equivalent. A current health care CPR card is required. Register by Sept. 15 by calling 815-842-4984 or emailing Michael.J.Mercer@osfhealthcare.org.
Walking Wellness
BLOOMINGTON — The Workplace Wellness Committee in Bloomington-Normal is introducing a 5K Walking Wellness Challenge to McLean County for September.
Participants will be given an activity calendar as a guideline to help to achieve their goal by the end of the month. In addition to walking, the program includes strengthening exercises.
For more information, contact Caroline Bubulka at bubulkac@district87.org.
Blood center
PEORIA —Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, which includes the Central Illinois Community Blood Center, anticipates 25% fewer donors during the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
The organization asks eligible donors to schedule an appointment at www.bloodcenter.org, by calling 800-747-5401 or by using the mobile app, www.bloodcenter.org/app.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt blood supplies.
The blood center also announced that donors who have recovered from COVID-19 have provided more than 1,000 units of COVID-19 convalescent plasma to hospitals served by the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.
The blood center began working with donors who have recovered from COVID in April. Convalescent plasma donations contain antibodies to the COVID virus and are used in the treatment of patients hospitalized with COVID.
Donors may refer themselves to the program at bloodcenter.org or by calling 833-610-1025.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.