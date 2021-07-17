Health Digest

Delta Dental

offers grants

NAPERVILLE — Delta Dental of Illinois is now accepting applications for its annual Community Grants Program. Grants of up to $20,000 will be awarded to Illinois organizations dedicated to improving children's oral health care and education. The Community Grants Program has awarded 149 grants totaling more than $1.4 million since 2012.

Applications for the 2021 Community Grants Program will be accepted until Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. To be eligible, organizations must focus on children and aim to improve oral health care access and education. Applications are being accepted online at Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation's website, deltadentalil.com/community-grants.

Applicants must have a physical presence in the state of Illinois and must do work benefiting Illinois children. They can be a public or governmental entity, such as public school or health department, or a public charity exempt from federal income taxes.

The grants must be used for program and project costs, which may include equipment, supplies and salaries. Preference will be given to those who help under-served communities, fulfill a unique need have a plan and process in place to measure and report outcomes or have a new and innovative model that can be replicated throughout the state.

The 2021 Community Grants will be awarded in October following a review process by the Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation in September.

