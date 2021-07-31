Health Digest

Delta Dental survey says Illinoisans benefit from dental coverage

NAPERVILLE — A new Delta Dental of Illinois survey shows the benefits of dental coverage. The survey found that the vast majority of Illinoisans say dental coverage not only helps them stay healthy, but also gives them peace of mind.

Illinoisans with dental coverage say the top advantages of having dental benefits includes the ability to have good oral health (93 percent), lead a healthy life (90 percent), provides peace of mind and relief from worry about dental emergencies (90 percent). They say it also encourages better oral health habits (88 percent), provides them a reason to go to the dentist once a year (85 percent), gives them confidence in their smile (81 percent), saves them money in the long run (80 percent) and is worth the cost (79 percent).

"Choosing to have a dental plan not only improves your oral and overall health, but also provides peace of mind and allows you to save money," Karyn Glogowski, Senior Vice President of Delta Dental of Illinois said. "The physical, emotional and financial benefits of dental coverage can help you live your healthiest life."

Employees should check with their employers on whether dental coverage is available or visit deltadentalil.com for more information on individual or group dental plans.

