Health Digest

WIC Clinic

PONTIAC — Livingston County Health Department's WIC Clinic is transitioning from paper checks to EBT (electronic benefit transfer) cards to streamline the assistance process.

The change is effective Aug. 17.

Each WIC household will be issued one Illinois EBT card, sometimes referred to as eWIC, with all food benefits on the card. This will eliminate handling multiple checks for different family members. The WIC Clinic will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as the staff prepares for the transition.

WIC is the supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children. More information is at 815-844-7174, ext. 222.

Prenatal classes

LINCOLN — Free prenatal classes resumed Monday at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.