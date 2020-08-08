Health Digest

WIC Clinic
PONTIAC — Livingston County Health Department's WIC Clinic is transitioning from paper checks to EBT (electronic benefit transfer) cards to streamline the assistance process.
The change is effective Aug. 17.
Each WIC household will be issued one Illinois EBT card, sometimes referred to as eWIC, with all food benefits on the card. This will eliminate handling multiple checks for different family members. The WIC Clinic will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as the staff prepares for the transition.
WIC is the supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children. More information is at 815-844-7174, ext. 222.
Prenatal classes
LINCOLN — Free prenatal classes resumed Monday at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.
Classes are offered the first Monday of each month for women who are 20 to 24 weeks into their pregnancy. On the third Monday of each month, classes are for women who are 32 to 36 weeks into their pregnancy. All classes are from 6 to 8 p.m. at the hospital, 200 Stahlhut Drive.
Everyone who enters the hospital is screened for illness and the number of class participants is being limited to maintain social distancing. Register for classes at 217-605-5231.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!