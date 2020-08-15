Health Digest

You are the owner of this article.
Cook virtually

HOPEDALE — Hopedale Wellness Center at Hopedale Medical Complex and Amanda Pyle of The Cookery Inc. are hosting a cooking class that people may join from their home.

Register for the class by calling 309-449-4500 and pay for the $60 meal kit by credit card over the phone. On Aug. 28, come to the wellness center, 222 NW Grove St., Hopedale, to pick up the meal kit to prepare later that day with Pyle.

At 4 p.m. Aug. 28, log onto The Cookery Inc. Facebook page to cook live with Pyle. From 4 to 6 p.m., participants will be able to cook along with her and ask questions. People may re-watch the video later on Facebook.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

