Health Digest

Relay For Life

LINCOLN — While the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Logan County did not happen as scheduled on June 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people may still walk on their own and donate money.

Cancer survivors may register as participants by calling Tonita Reifsteck at 217-855-1645.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation or request a luminaria (for $10) may call Bill Post at 217-732-7564.

Donations may be made through Aug. 15. Money raised goes to the cancer society for research, programs and services.

The Relay For Life team is working to find a venue for a future event to celebrate Logan County cancer survivors. Information will be shared when decisions are made.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

