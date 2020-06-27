Health Digest

Relay For Life
LINCOLN — While the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Logan County did not happen as scheduled on June 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people may still walk on their own and donate money.
Cancer survivors may register as participants by calling Tonita Reifsteck at 217-855-1645.
Anyone who wishes to make a donation or request a luminaria (for $10) may call Bill Post at 217-732-7564.
Donations may be made through Aug. 15. Money raised goes to the cancer society for research, programs and services.
The Relay For Life team is working to find a venue for a future event to celebrate Logan County cancer survivors. Information will be shared when decisions are made.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
