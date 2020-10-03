Health Digest

Convalescent plasma
BLOOMINGTON — Plasma from whole blood and platelet donations made at any American Red Cross blood drive may help COVID-19 patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusion.
Previously, convalescent plasma could only be obtained through a special donation at one of more than 170 Red Cross blood donation centers nationwide. But recently, Red Cross began testing of all donations that come back positive for COVID-19 antibodies to confirm test results for donors. This means the COVID-19 antibody-positive plasma from whole blood and platelet donations may be used for coronavirus patients.
Red Cross urges eligible donors to schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org or 800-733-2767.
Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, which includes Central Illinois Community Blood Center, is accepting referrals from individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 and would like to schedule a plasma donation to help newly diagnosed patients to fight the disease.
Potential donors who can provide documentation of a lab-confirmed positive test for COVID may be scheduled for COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma donation at www.bloodcenter.org or by calling 833-610-1025.
Cataract service
PONTIAC — OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center has added dropless, no stitch cataract surgery with the addition of ophthalmologist Dr. Jerome Swale.
Swale uses special equipment and a smaller incision to remove the cataract, or clouded portion of the eye's lens. No sutures are required and the incision self-heals, reducing or eliminating the need for eye drops after surgery. More information is at 815-932-2020.
Flu shot clinics
PONTIAC — Two Central Illinois health departments have scheduled flu shot clinics.
Livingston County Health Department has scheduled drive-up flu shot clinics from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Dwight Village Hall, 209 S. Prairie Ave., Dwight; 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 14 at Bank of Pontiac, 200 S. Waupansie St., Odell; 9 to 9:45 a.m. Oct. 16 at Saunemin Village Community Building, 70 North St., Saunemin; and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the health department, 310 E. Torrance Ave., Pontiac.
While no appointment is necessary, at the health department, people are asked to remain in their car and call 815-844-7174, ext. 210 when they arrive.
Ford County Public Health Department has scheduled drive-up flu shot clinics 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Piper City Rehab & Living Center, Piper City, and 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at American Evangelical Lutheran Church, Gibson City. In addition, drive-up and in-office appointments are available at the health department in Paxton by calling 217-379-9281.
