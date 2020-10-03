Health Digest

Potential donors who can provide documentation of a lab-confirmed positive test for COVID may be scheduled for COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma donation at www.bloodcenter.org or by calling 833-610-1025.

Cataract service

PONTIAC — OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center has added dropless, no stitch cataract surgery with the addition of ophthalmologist Dr. Jerome Swale.

Swale uses special equipment and a smaller incision to remove the cataract, or clouded portion of the eye's lens. No sutures are required and the incision self-heals, reducing or eliminating the need for eye drops after surgery. More information is at 815-932-2020.

Flu shot clinics

PONTIAC — Two Central Illinois health departments have scheduled flu shot clinics.

Livingston County Health Department has scheduled drive-up flu shot clinics from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Dwight Village Hall, 209 S. Prairie Ave., Dwight; 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 14 at Bank of Pontiac, 200 S. Waupansie St., Odell; 9 to 9:45 a.m. Oct. 16 at Saunemin Village Community Building, 70 North St., Saunemin; and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the health department, 310 E. Torrance Ave., Pontiac.