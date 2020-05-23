Health Digest

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

COVID plasma

BLOOMINGTON — Talecris Plasma, 511 W. Washington St., is collecting convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients.

Talecris is among more than 130 Grifols donor centers in the United States collecting convalescent plasma and the company expects that number to grow to 220 by the end of May.

Collected convalescent plasma will be delivered to Grifols' facility in Clayton, N.C., and processed into an anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmune globulin that could treat COVID-19.

Dental center

TREMONT — Tazewell County Health Department Dental Center has closed because of financial and budgetary issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patients have been contacted and referred to dental care elsewhere in Tazewell County. Former patients may request that dental records be sent to their new providers by calling the health department at 309-929-5258 or by faxing a request from the new provider to 309-925-2038.

Tazewell County dental resources include Secure Dental, 309-606-5008; Optim Dental, 309-777-9777; and Illinois Central College, 309-690-6999.

LivCo clinics