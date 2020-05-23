Health Digest

COVID plasma
BLOOMINGTON — Talecris Plasma, 511 W. Washington St., is collecting convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients.
Talecris is among more than 130 Grifols donor centers in the United States collecting convalescent plasma and the company expects that number to grow to 220 by the end of May.
Collected convalescent plasma will be delivered to Grifols' facility in Clayton, N.C., and processed into an anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmune globulin that could treat COVID-19.
Dental center
TREMONT — Tazewell County Health Department Dental Center has closed because of financial and budgetary issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patients have been contacted and referred to dental care elsewhere in Tazewell County. Former patients may request that dental records be sent to their new providers by calling the health department at 309-929-5258 or by faxing a request from the new provider to 309-925-2038.
Tazewell County dental resources include Secure Dental, 309-606-5008; Optim Dental, 309-777-9777; and Illinois Central College, 309-690-6999.
LivCo clinics
PONTIAC — Livingston County Health Department has resumed family planning and immunization clinics with new protocols.
People will be seen by appointment only and must wear a mask. Clients must stay in their cars until they are called to enter the building.
Appointments are available Tuesdays for family planning and Wednesdays for STD testing. Family planning drive-through supply pickup is offered 8 a.m. to noon Mondays and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays.
To schedule a family planning services' appointment, call 815-844-7174, ext. 221. To schedule immunizations, call 815-844-7174, ext. 210.
