Health Digest

Physicals
FAIRBURY — OSF HealthCare Medical Group, 106 S. First St., Fairbury, will host sports physical clinics from 4 to 5:30 p.m. July 7 and 13.
Physicals will be available by appointment only by calling 815-692-2308. The fee is $35. Only cash payment will be accepted and everyone entering the building must wear a mask.
Wound care
STREATOR — OSF HealthCare has opened a wound care clinic at the OSF HealthCare Center for Health-Streator, 111 Spring St.
For an appointment, call 815-673-4627.
