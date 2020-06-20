You are the owner of this article.
Health Digest
Health Digest

health

Physicals

FAIRBURY — OSF HealthCare Medical Group, 106 S. First St., Fairbury, will host sports physical clinics from 4 to 5:30 p.m. July 7 and 13.

Physicals will be available by appointment only by calling 815-692-2308. The fee is $35. Only cash payment will be accepted and everyone entering the building must wear a mask.

Wound care

STREATOR — OSF HealthCare has opened a wound care clinic at the OSF HealthCare Center for Health-Streator, 111 Spring St.

For an appointment, call 815-673-4627.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

