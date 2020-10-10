Health Digest

Ft. Jesse Imaging
NORMAL — Ft. Jesse Imaging & Gale Keeran Center for Women, 2200 Ft. Jesse Road, is offering patients a new option in mammography, Senographe Pristina, which is designed to provide women with increased comfort, confidence and clarity.
The machine is designed to resemble a piece of artwork. In addition, instead of tensing pectoral muscles while holding handgrips, women lean on armrests, relaxing their muscles, simplifying positioning and compression and improving image quality. The image receptor also is thinner and doesn't poke into the ribcage.
The design also is intended to improve the technologist's workflow, leading to quicker and more precise exams.
In addition, the machine allows patients to control the compression using a wireless remote. G.E. Healthcare research shows that most women actually apply more pressure than a technologist, leading to improved image quality.
Ft. Jesse Imaging & Gale Keeran Center will unveil its renovated women's center and upgraded Senographe Pristina mammography units during an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Social distancing and COVID-19 safety measures, including mask wearing, must be maintained by guests entering the facility.
Mammography
HOPEDALE — Hopedale Medical Complex has added Saturday mammogram appointments during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Appointments are available 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 and Oct. 31. Women who are 40 and older and haven't had a mammogram within the past 365 days do not need a doctor's order for a mammogram. Appointments may be made by calling 309-449-4866.
Flu shots
TREMONT — Tazewell County Health Department is offering appointments for flu vaccinations at the health department in Tremont.
Flu shot clinics are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays. For an appointment, call 309-929-0294.
Snyder Shriner 5K
BLOOMINGTON — The annual Snyder Shriner 5K will be 10 a.m. Oct. 17, beginning and ending at 1 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington.
To adhere to social distancing guidelines, this year's race will have three waves at 10 a.m., 10:05 a.m. and 10:10 a.m. Each wave will have a limit of 45 participants.
Participants will not be allowed to congregate or conduct race warmups in the starting area but must approach the starting line ready to run or walk. While there will be no finish line celebration nor awards ceremony, every participant will be celebrated as they cross the finish line.
Registration is $25 and may be completed at Snydershrinersrace.com. The event, over five years, has raised more than $100,000 for Shriner's Hospitals for Children.
Community clinic
NORMAL — Community Health Care Clinic, 900 Franklin Ave., Normal, has achieved patient-centered medical home recognition through the Americares/BD Advancing Community Health Program.
Americares, the health relief and development organization, launched the program in 2018 with support from BD, a medical technology company, to help improve the quality of patient care at free and charitable clinics.
The program awards $100,000 grants to support the patient-centered medical home recognition process through the National Committee for Quality Assurance.
To qualify as a patient-centered medical home, clinics must offer easy access to care, engage patients in their care, connect them with medical and social resources in their communities, and provide a comprehensive approach that addresses primary care and mental health needs.
As a result of the recognition process, the clinic recently implemented daily team-based huddles, a 24/7 nurse consultation service and enhanced ability to offer same-day appointments.
