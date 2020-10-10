Health Digest

To adhere to social distancing guidelines, this year's race will have three waves at 10 a.m., 10:05 a.m. and 10:10 a.m. Each wave will have a limit of 45 participants.

Participants will not be allowed to congregate or conduct race warmups in the starting area but must approach the starting line ready to run or walk. While there will be no finish line celebration nor awards ceremony, every participant will be celebrated as they cross the finish line.

Registration is $25 and may be completed at Snydershrinersrace.com. The event, over five years, has raised more than $100,000 for Shriner's Hospitals for Children.

Community clinic

NORMAL — Community Health Care Clinic, 900 Franklin Ave., Normal, has achieved patient-centered medical home recognition through the Americares/BD Advancing Community Health Program.

Americares, the health relief and development organization, launched the program in 2018 with support from BD, a medical technology company, to help improve the quality of patient care at free and charitable clinics.