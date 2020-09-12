Health Digest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rabid bat

PONTIAC — Livingston County Health Department has reported the first bat to test positive for rabies in Livingston County this year.

The bat was found in a building in the 800 block of Reynolds Street in Pontiac. No people and no pets were exposed to the bat.

August and September are months when the highest number of bats are submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health for testing. So far this year, 33 bats in Illinois have tested positive for rabies.

"While most bats are not infected with rabies, individuals should avoid handling bats," said Donnie Simmons, health department environmental health director. "It's important to regularly inspect your home to ensure there are no openings where bats can enter."

Livingston County residents who find a bat in their home or workplace should call 815-842-8021.

In Bloomington, call 309-820-8888. In McLean County outside of Bloomington, including in Normal, call 309-888-5030.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

