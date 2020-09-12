 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health Digest
0 comments

Health Digest

{{featured_button_text}}
health

Rabid bat

PONTIAC — Livingston County Health Department has reported the first bat to test positive for rabies in Livingston County this year.

The bat was found in a building in the 800 block of Reynolds Street in Pontiac. No people and no pets were exposed to the bat.

August and September are months when the highest number of bats are submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health for testing. So far this year, 33 bats in Illinois have tested positive for rabies.

"While most bats are not infected with rabies, individuals should avoid handling bats," said Donnie Simmons, health department environmental health director. "It's important to regularly inspect your home to ensure there are no openings where bats can enter."

Livingston County residents who find a bat in their home or workplace should call 815-842-8021.

In Bloomington, call 309-820-8888. In McLean County outside of Bloomington, including in Normal, call 309-888-5030.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After record low flu season in Australia, US hopes for the same
Health

After record low flu season in Australia, US hopes for the same

Australia and other countries in the Southern Hemisphere just finished their easiest flu seasons on record, and the United States and other nations in the Northern Hemisphere could have an easy time, too -- if people get flu shots, practice social distancing and wear masks.

Watch Now: Related Video

Blitzer to Fauci: Who should we trust, you or President Trump?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News