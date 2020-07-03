Health Digest

The building is being built on OSF property across the street from the Center for Health's emergency center. A medical office building, which had been on that site, was demolished recently to make way for the transportation building, which should be complete in October.

The 6,600-square-foot building will provide storage for four ambulances, the Care-A-Van and two additional vehicles. The building will connect to an office building, which will be remodeled to provide sleep quarters for EMS providers.

Food safety

PONTIAC — Livingston County Health Department suspended offering the Certified Food Protection Manager training course for food establishment workers because of COVID-19 physical distancing requirements but courses are being offered online and exams have been scheduled.

Food service workers may call 815-844-7174, ext. 216, for more information about online courses or to register for the exam. There is a $50 exam fee.