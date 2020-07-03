Health Digest

Hopedale Wellness
HOPEDALE — Hopedale Wellness Center reopened Tuesday with Phase 4 of Restore Illinois protocols in place.
Hours are 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays through July 11. Beginning July 13, hours will be 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
All employees and members will have their temperatures checked before being allowed into the facility and entry will be limited to 30 adult members per hour with online sign up required. Anyone who can't maintain social distancing will be required to wear a mask.
More information is at 309-449-4500.
OSF Streator
STREATOR — OSF HealthCare has begun construction on a building, adjacent to OSF HealthCare Center for Health-Streator, for the OSF King Care-A-Van and ambulances from Advanced Medical Transport.
The building is being built on OSF property across the street from the Center for Health's emergency center. A medical office building, which had been on that site, was demolished recently to make way for the transportation building, which should be complete in October.
The 6,600-square-foot building will provide storage for four ambulances, the Care-A-Van and two additional vehicles. The building will connect to an office building, which will be remodeled to provide sleep quarters for EMS providers.
Food safety
PONTIAC — Livingston County Health Department suspended offering the Certified Food Protection Manager training course for food establishment workers because of COVID-19 physical distancing requirements but courses are being offered online and exams have been scheduled.
Food service workers may call 815-844-7174, ext. 216, for more information about online courses or to register for the exam. There is a $50 exam fee.
For the exam, seating will be limited to observe social distancing and face coverings and course completion documentation will be required. The exam will be offered at the health department, 310 E. Torrance Ave., Pontiac, at 9 a.m. July 23, 1 p.m. Aug. 6 and 10 a.m. Aug. 17.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
