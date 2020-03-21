Health Digest

You are the owner of this article.
LINCOLN — Central Illinois residents experiencing stress and anxiety related to the COVID-19 pandemic or other issues may call a free, emotional-support hotline operated by Memorial Behavioral Health.

The hotline, 217-588-5509, is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Callers will speak with a mental health professional.

If callers need additional services, they will be directed to other providers with Memorial Behavioral Health.

Meanwhile, Memorial Behavioral Health is providing tele-health and phone appointments for its patients. Other free, confidential options for people include the national Crisis Text Line, 741741, and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Cannabis

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Department of Human Services has launched a statewide public awareness campaign and website providing resources for health and safety information about legal cannabis use in Illinois.

The website, LetsTalkCannabisIL.com, includes information about legal cannabis use and resources.

Recreational cannabis use for adults 21 and older became legal in Illinois on Jan. 1.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

