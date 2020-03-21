Health Digest

Coronavirus

LINCOLN — Central Illinois residents experiencing stress and anxiety related to the COVID-19 pandemic or other issues may call a free, emotional-support hotline operated by Memorial Behavioral Health.

The hotline, 217-588-5509, is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Callers will speak with a mental health professional.

If callers need additional services, they will be directed to other providers with Memorial Behavioral Health.

Meanwhile, Memorial Behavioral Health is providing tele-health and phone appointments for its patients. Other free, confidential options for people include the national Crisis Text Line, 741741, and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Cannabis

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Department of Human Services has launched a statewide public awareness campaign and website providing resources for health and safety information about legal cannabis use in Illinois.