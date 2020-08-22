Health Digest

Alzheimer's walk
BLOOMINGTON — The annual Bloomington-Normal Walk to End Alzheimer's will be Sept. 19 but will be different this year because of COVID-19.
Instead of a group walk, the Alzheimer's Association encourages people to walk individually or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails throughout the Bloomington-Normal area.
"This year's Walk to End Alzheimer's will be everywhere," said Wendy Vizek, vice president of constituent events at the Alzheimer's Association. "The pandemic is changing how we walk but it doesn't change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer's and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer's Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention."
On walk day, an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of "promise flowers" and will be available on participants' smartphones, tablets and computers.
To register and receive updates for this year's walk, visit alz.org/walk.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.