Health Digest

Alzheimer's walk

"This year's Walk to End Alzheimer's will be everywhere," said Wendy Vizek, vice president of constituent events at the Alzheimer's Association. "The pandemic is changing how we walk but it doesn't change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer's and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer's Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention."