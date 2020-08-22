 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health Digest
0 comments

Health Digest

{{featured_button_text}}
Walking for a cure

Participants begin a two-mile walk on Sept. 14, 2019, during the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer's-Bloomington/Normal on the Heartland Community College Normal campus. Hundreds took part in the event, raising more than $100,000 for Alzheimer's Association programs and research. The association is asking participants this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, to walk individually or in small groups on Sept. 19.

 LEWIS MARIEN, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

Alzheimer's walk

BLOOMINGTON — The annual Bloomington-Normal Walk to End Alzheimer's will be Sept. 19 but will be different this year because of COVID-19.

Instead of a group walk, the Alzheimer's Association encourages people to walk individually or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails throughout the Bloomington-Normal area.

"This year's Walk to End Alzheimer's will be everywhere," said Wendy Vizek, vice president of constituent events at the Alzheimer's Association. "The pandemic is changing how we walk but it doesn't change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer's and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer's Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention."

On walk day, an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of "promise flowers" and will be available on participants' smartphones, tablets and computers.

To register and receive updates for this year's walk, visit alz.org/walk.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

She may lose her hands because of coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News